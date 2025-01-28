Catholic World News

Cameroon: bishop says devil would be better candidate than incumbent president

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Barthélemy Yaouda Hourgo of Yagoua has come under fire for a January 1 homily in which he suggested that the Devil would be a better government leader than incumbent President Paul Blya.

BIshop Hourgo had denounced the 92-year-old president’s bid for an 8th term. After forty years in office, and with the country still suffering from poverty and corruption, the bishop insisted: “Enough is enough!” He added: “Even the Devil should first take power in Cameroon.”

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the speaker of Cameroon’s parliament, has lodged an objection to the bishop’s language, and asked the Vatican to issue a reprimand.

