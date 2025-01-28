Catholic World News

Vatican releases Pope’s message for World Day of the Sick

January 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 27, the Vatican released the Pope’s message for the 33rd World Day of the Sick, commemorated on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes.

In the message—entitled “’Hope does not disappoint’ (Romans 5:5), but strengthens us in times of trial”—the Pope reflected on three themes: encounter, gift, and sharing.

The Pope also reflected on the contribution of the sick and their caregivers in the Jubilee year:

Dear brothers and sisters who are ill or who care for the suffering, in this Jubilee you play an especially important part. Your journey together is a sign for everyone: a hymn to human dignity, a song of hope. Its strains are heard far beyond the rooms and beds of health facilities, and serve to elicit in charity the choral participation of society as a whole in a harmony that is at times difficult to achieve, but for that very reason is so comforting and powerful, capable of bringing light and warmth wherever they are most needed. The whole Church thanks you for this!

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!