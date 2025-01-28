Catholic World News

In Lebanon, Catholic charity official rues destruction from Israeli invasion

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Countless” homes in Lebanon have been destroyed in the Israeli invasion, according to an official of Aid to the Church in Need.

“Every Christian here has thought about leaving the country,” said Marielle Boutros, project coordinator. “Many people have lost their jobs, and in the south, the fields—including those of many Christians—have suffered lasting destruction through phosphorus bombs.”

Boutros expressed hope that the recent inauguration of President Joseph Aoun, following a three-year presidential vacancy, will help lead to an Israeli withdrawal.

