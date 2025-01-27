Catholic World News

Vatican honors martyrs, candidates for canonization

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees made public on January 27, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints:

proclaimed the martyrdom of Pietro da Corpa and four companions, Franciscans who were killed in 1597 in what was then Florida, now part of Georgia;

proclaimed the martyrdom of Licarion May, a Marist brother born in Switzerland who died in Spain in 1909;

certified a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Vincenza Maria Poloni, founder of the Sisters of Mercy, who is now eligible for canonization;

attested to the “heroic virtue” of:

Mary Richard of the Precious Blood Beauchamp Hambrough (née Catherine), abbess general of the Order of the Most Holy Saviour of St. Bridget, born in London in 1887, who died in Rome in 1966;

Quintino Sicuro, an Italian priest-hermit, who died in 1968; and

Luigia Sianapi, an Italian laywoman who died in 1978.

