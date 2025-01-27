Catholic World News

Papal appeals for Sudan, Colombia

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 26 Angelus address, Pope Francis issued appeals for war-torn Sudan and strife-torn Colombia.

Sudan’s civil war “is causing the most serious humanitarian crisis in the world, with dramatic consequences in South Sudan too,” the Pope said. “I am close to the peoples of both countries and I invite them to fraternity, solidarity, to avoid any kind of violence and not to allow themselves to be exploited.”

“I renew my appeal to those who are at war in Sudan for them to put an end to hostilities and to agree to sit at the negotiating table,” the Pope continued. “I urge the international community to do all it can to get the necessary humanitarian aid to the displaced people and to help the belligerents find paths to peace soon.”

Turning to South America, he added, “I look with concern at the situation in Colombia, particularly to the Catatumbo region, where clashes between armed groups have claimed many civilian lives and displaced more than 30,000 people. I express my closeness to them and pray for them.”

