‘We must become more familiar with reading the Scriptures’: papal homily for Sunday of the Word of God

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 26, the Sunday of the Word of God, and instituted 40 men and women in the lay ministry of lector.

“The whole Bible speaks of Christ and his work, which the Spirit makes present and active in our lives and in history,” the Pope preached. “When we read the Scriptures, when we pray and study them, we do not simply receive information about God; we receive his Spirit, who reminds us of all that Jesus said and did (cf. Jn. 14:26).”

“In this way, our hearts, inflamed by faith, wait in hope for the coming of God,” the Pope continued. “Brothers, sisters, we must become more familiar with reading the Scriptures. I would like to suggest that all of us get a small, pocket-sized copy of the Gospels or the New Testament.”

Referring to the Gospel reading of the day, the Pope concluded:

Let us commit ourselves to bringing the good news to the poor, proclaiming release to captives and recovery of sight to the blind, letting the oppressed go free and announcing the year of the Lord’s favor. Then yes, sisters and brothers, we will transform the world in accordance with the will of God, who created it and redeemed it in his immense love. Thank you!

