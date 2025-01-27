Catholic World News

‘Do not be afraid of diversity’: papal advice to French seminary rectors

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the rectors of France’s seminaries on January 25 and told them, “Do not be afraid of diversity!”

Seminary education “presupposes a certain number of criteria, on which it is impossible to compromise, for conferring ordination,” the Pope explained. “The seminary, however, should not try to form clones who all think the same way—this will not do—who all think in the same way, with the same tastes and options.”

The Pope then emphasized three points “to which it is most important to pay attention”:

“The first is taking care that the candidate forms a true inner freedom. Do not be afraid of this freedom!”

“The second point relates to the maturation of the candidate in a balanced humanity capable of human relationships. The priest must be inclined towards tenderness, closeness and compassion.”

“The third point is the decisive orientation to the priestly vocation to mission. The priest is for the mission ... Beware of worldliness, jealousy, vanity.”

