Portuguese foreign minister meets with Pontiff

January 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Portuguese)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Portugal’s foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, in a January 24 audience.

The Vatican released a brief video of Rangel giving a gift to the Pontiff and kissing his ring. Rangel did not mention the papal visit on his X account.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

