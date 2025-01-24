Catholic World News

Vatican prefect sees no delay in Rupnik disciplinary case

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), has disclosed that Vatican has now “finished the stage of gathering information” in the case of Father Marko Rupnik, and is now prepared to form a tribunal to weigh that case.

In an interview with a Spanish Catholic magazine, Cardinal Fernandez downplayed suggestions that the Vatican has been slow to discipline Rupnnik, and questioned the focus of public attention on the case. “I think of many other cases, including others that are worse but less publicized,” he said.

While Rupnik has been excommunicated (a sentence that was quickly lifted) and expelled from the Jesuit order, he remains a priest in good standing. Despite public protests the Vatican media have continued to use Rupnik’s art work, and Pope Francis has works by Rupnik on display in his residence.

