Russian government praises papal envoy for prisoner-swap mediation

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian government has expressed gratitude for Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy, for his role in arranging an exchange of prisoners with Ukraine.

Noting that sixteen wounded Russian soldiers have returned home, the Russian foreign ministry said: “We are hoping to continue this constructive and productive cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues.”

