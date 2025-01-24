Catholic World News

Olympic president meets with Pope, 6 months after Paris Last Supper parody

January 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, on January 23.

In the past, the International Olympic Committee has released statements on meetings between the Pope and Bach (2013, 2022), but did not do so after the January 23 meeting. Last summer, a drag parody of the Last Supper at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was followed by a muted Vatican response.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

