Holy See ‘saddened’ by Olympic Last Supper parody

August 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Eight days after a drag parody of the Last Supper at the open ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the Holy See issued a statement.

“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and can only join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offense caused to many Christians and believers of other religions,” the unsigned statement began.

“At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the statement continued. “The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others.”

