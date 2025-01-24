Catholic World News

Vatican releases papal video call to Catholic parish in Gaza

January 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication, has posted a video of the Pope’s January 22 phone call to the rector and vice rector of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that the Pope has made a video call to the parish nightly via WhatsApp since October 9, 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!