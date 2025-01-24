Catholic World News

47 Christians slain in attack in Nigeria’s Benue State

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At least 47 Christians were killed on Christmas Day during an attack on a parish in Anwase, in Nigeria’s Benue State (map), according to a new report from Aid to the Church in Need.

“The parish priest and the assistant parish priest escaped and stayed in the bush for a whole day before they were finally rescued,” according to the Diocese of Gboko.

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

