Papal encouragement for Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered encouragement to the leaders of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer) during a January 23 audience and reflected on devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a devotion that has characterized the apostolate since its inception in the 19th century.

This spirituality—the “way of the Heart”—is “the journey of Jesus, of his Sacred Heart, through the mystery of his incarnation, passion, death and resurrection; and it is also the journey of our own hearts, wounded by sin, which allow themselves to be conquered and transformed by love,” the Pope said.

“On this journey of the heart, as ever we are guided by our Mother, Mary, who goes before us on the pilgrimage of faith and hope, and who teaches us to hold—to hold—in our hearts the words and deeds of Jesus,” the Pope continued. “As you well know, this is the work of the Holy Spirit: our hearts cannot journey with Christ without the living water of the Holy Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

