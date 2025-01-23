Catholic World News

Trump pardons 23 jailed pro-life activists

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of the annual March for Life, President Trump has issued pardons for 23 pro-life activists who were jailed during the Biden administration.

“They should not have been prosecuted,” Trump said as he signed the pardon. All of the pro-lifers covered by the presidential pardon were convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) law, which has been used to impose stiff prison sentences for peaceful blockades at abortion clinics.

Among those released by the presidential pardon are:

Lauren Handy, who has served 57 months in prison;

Joan Bell, a 76-year-old woman who has served 27 months on this conviction, and spent more than six years in prison on previous occasions; and

Eva Edl, an 89-year-old survivor of a World War II concentration camp, who was awaiting sentencing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

