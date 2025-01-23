Catholic World News

First Bibles published in Malaysian language

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: An ecumenical team on the Malaysian state of Sarawak has announced the publication of two new Bibles in the Bahasa Malaysia language.

Published by the Malaysian Bible Society in collaboration with the Association of Churches in Sarawak, the two editions use different approaches to translation: one (the Alkitab Kudus Malaysia) adhering as closely as possible to the original words of the Scriptures, the other (Alkitab Berita Baik Edisi Studi) using the “dynamic equivalence” method in a bid to make the Bible more accessible.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!