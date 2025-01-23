Catholic World News

Trump administration drops special immigration treatment for churches

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Acting quickly to enforce its goal to end illegal immigration, the Trump administration has ended a policy that treated churches, hospitals, and schools as “sensitive locations” that should not be subject to raids by immigration agents without special approval.

The policy, which had been in force since 2011, prohibited raids on places of worship, schools, and hospitals—as well as on public events such as parades—unless there was a demonstrated need for urgent action.

