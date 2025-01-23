Catholic World News

Pope endorses auto-safety education, environmental concern

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 22 with representatives of Italian auto clubs, and told them: “There is a need for road safety, starting from the schools.”

The Pope praised the group for promoting education of student drivers, and went on to say that this education should include information about the environmental impact of cars, which “have an undeniable impact on the common home and on those who inhabit it.”

