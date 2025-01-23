Catholic World News

Diplomatic immunity shields Vatican investigator from complaint in Peru

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A Peruvian prosecutor is prepared to drop a criminal complaint filed by two private citizens against a Vatican official, noting that the official enjoyed diplomatic immunity.

Two citizens had charged that Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu had violated a professional secret by disclosing information that they had given to him in confidence. Msgr. Bertomeu had been acting as a Vatican investigator, probing the controversial movement, the Sodality of Christian LIfe, which has now been suppressed.

The Peruvian prosecutor, after a preliminary study of the complaint, observed that Msgr. Bertomeu had been acting as “part of the special Vatican mission,” and in fact his interviews with the two complainants had been conducted inside the Vatican nunciature.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!