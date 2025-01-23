Catholic World News

AI must serve the human person, Pope tells WEF

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Human dignity must never be violated for the sake of efficiency,” Pope Francis insisted, in a message to the World Economic Forum, meeting in Davos, Switzerland to discuss artificial intelligence (AI).

“When used correctly,” the Pope said, “AI assists the human person in fulfilling his or her vocation, in freedom and responsibility.” AI could and should be used to advance the goals of “greater justice, more extensive fraternity, and a more human order of social relations.” That use of the new technology, he said, would be “more valuable than advances in the technical field.”

On the other hand, the Pope said, AI should never be exploited at the cost of human dignity, which “must never be violated for the safe of efficiency.”

