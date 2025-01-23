Catholic World News

Ortega regime seizes Nicaragua’s Matagalpa seminary

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan regime has seized the seminary and pastoral center of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

60% of the diocese’s clergy have been exiled, according to The Pillar—including its bishop, Bishop Rolando Álvarez.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!