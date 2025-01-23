Catholic World News

Ortega regime seizes Nicaragua’s Matagalpa seminary

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan regime has seized the seminary and pastoral center of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

60% of the diocese’s clergy have been exiled, according to The Pillar—including its bishop, Bishop Rolando Álvarez.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu23 January
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Vincent of Saragossa, Deacon & Martyr (USA); Opt Mem of St. Marianne Cope, Virgin (USA)

Image for Thursday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Vincent of Saragossa, Deacon & Martyr (USA); Opt Mem of St. Marianne Cope, Virgin (USA)

Today is Thursday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time. In the United States the Optional Memorial of St. Vincent of Saragossa (d. 304) is transferred from January 22 in the Universal Calendar to January 23. He was one of the greatest deacons of the Church. He was born in Huesca, Spain, suffered…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: