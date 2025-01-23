Catholic World News

In visit to France and Norway, Cardinal Parolin discusses defense of human life, peace

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has concluded a four-day visit to France and Norway.

In France, Cardinal Parolin met with Prime Minister François Bayrou, Bruno Retailleau (the interior minister), and other government officials. In a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Poincaré-Ceretti agreement, which granted legal recognition to the Church in France, Cardinal Parolin spoke of “an evolving and dynamic secularism, capable of adapting to different contexts and promoting continuous cooperation between civil and religious authorities,” according to the Vatican newspaper.

Cardinal Parolin “also did not fail to reiterate that respect and protection of life, from conception to natural end, remain fundamental values,” the newspaper added.

In Norway, Cardinal Parolin visited with the nation’s king and later met with Espen Barth Eide, the nation’s minister of foreign affairs. “The focus of the meeting was the theme of peace, with special mention of the war in Ukraine and the truce in Gaza, and the importance of mediation for the prevention and resolution of conflicts.,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

Before returning to Rome, Cardinal Parolin ordained Father Frederik Hansen, 45, as the coadjutor bishop of Oslo, the nation’s capital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!