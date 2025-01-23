Catholic World News

Catholic education system in Mali endangered by government funding cuts

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Mali, which funds 80% of the salary of teachers at Catholic schools, is poised to end its subsidy, which dates from 1972.

“Since 2012, Mali has found itself in a sociopolitical and security crisis,” a Catholic source in Mali told Aid to the Church in Need. “The Catholic Church is trying at all levels, above all in education, to make its contribution towards the restoration of peace, reconciliation, and coexistence. In fact, 80% of the children in our schools are Muslims.”

The West African nation of 22 million (map) is 88% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 8% adhering to ethnic religions. The Mali War began in 2012; it pits Mali’s government against various Islamist groups.

