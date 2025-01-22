Catholic World News

Pope praises Hilton Foundation for support of women religious

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 22 with representatives of the Conrad Hilton Foundation, and praised the American charitable group for its special dedication to the support of Catholic women religious.

The Pope reminded the group of recent moves that he has made to include women in decision-making roles at the Vatican. As reported by Vatican News, he thanked the Hilton Foundation for “helping the Church overcome its patriarchal mindset.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!