Italian bishop faces perjury charge in priest’s abuse case

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rosario Gisana of Piazza Armerina, Italy, will face a criminal trial on charges of perjury because of his role in the handling of a clerical-abuse complaint.

A public prosecutor charges that the bishop—along with the judicial vicar of his diocese—deliberately gave false testimony in the trial of a priest, Father Giuseppe Rugolo, who was eventually convicted of molesting minors. Bishop Gisana insists that he handled the case appropriately.

After a group of local Catholics demanded the bishop’s resignation, in November 2023 Pope Francis praised Bishop Gisana, saying: “He was persecuted, slandered.”

The Vatican has now reportedly launched an investigation into the bishop’s handling of the abuse complaint and the perjury charge.

