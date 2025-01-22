Catholic World News

Thai bishops set ‘appropriate pastoral practices’ as nation accepts same-sex marriage

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Thailand approved new legislation recognizing same-sex unions, the country’s Catholic bishops have issued a statement explaining “the position and approach of the Catholic Church in caring for same-sex couples who register their marriages in accordance with the law, to ensure appropriate pastoral practices.”

The bishops’ statement reaffirms the Church’s teaching that only a man and a woman can marry, but promises respect for all people and offers the possibility of blessings—which, the bishops say, are not intended as an endorsement of the same-sex union but as an encouragement to spiritual growth.

