Catholic World News

Montana legislative proposal threatens confessional seal

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Montana’s legislature is weighing a bill that would require clerics to disclose reports of child abuse, even if they were made in a sacramental confession.

The bill would stipulate that priests—as well as doctors and social workers—“may not refuse to make a report as required” if they learn about child abuse. Opponents of the proposal have charged that it is an attack on religious freedom. Similar proposals have been defeated in other states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!