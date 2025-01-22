Catholic World News

Bolzano-Bressanone becomes 1st Italian diocese to release independent abuse report

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone has become the first Italian diocese to release an independently researched report on clerical sexual abuse.

The report found that in the 60 years since its formation in 1964, there were 67 possible cases of abuse and 49 potential victims. 41 priests were accused of abuse; allegations against 29 priests were deemed “overwhelmingly likely or verifiably true.”

The majority of victims (51%) were female, according to the report—unlike the United States, Germany, and elsewhere, where the vast majority of survivors were victims of same-sex abuse.

