Catholic World News

Pope marks 400th anniversary of Vincentian order

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter commemorating the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Congregation of the Mission by St. Vincent de Paul.

“I hope that the celebrations of the fourth centenary will highlight the importance of St. Vincent’s vision of service to Christ in the poor for the renewal of the Church of our time,” the Pope wrote in his letter to Father Tomaž Mavrič, the institute’s superior general.

The Pope added:

Courage then, brothers, let us dedicate ourselves with renewed love to the service of the poor, let us seek out the most miserable and abandoned. Let us acknowledge before God that they are our lords and masters, and that we are not worthy of offering them our humble services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!