Spanish pastor threatened with criminal charges for denial of Eucharist

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ana Redondo, the Minister of Equality for the Spanish government, has threatened criminal prosecution of a priest who denied the Eucharist to a local official who is involved in a homosexual union.

”You cannot discriminate against an LGTBI citizen and require him to choose wither his faith or his sexual condition,” said Redondo, insisting that this would be “contrary to the Spanish constitution.”

Redondo was responding to a controversy in the town of Torrecaballeros, where Mayor Ruben Garcia said that his parish priest had denied him Communion.

