Catholic World News

Be close to God, the bishop, the people, and one another, Pope tells seminarians

January 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 20 audience with seminarians of the Almo Collegio Capranica in Rome, Pope Francis asked, “When does one end up straying, or floundering?”

Seminarians end up going astray, the Pope answered, when they do not cultivate closeness to God, the bishop, the people, and one another.

In the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s remarks, the Pope also said, “The courage of St. Paul VI placed synodality as the aim of the Council” (emphasis added)—a statement not borne out by the historical record. In Pope Francis’s original Italian, Pope Francis said that Paul VI inserted synodality “alla fine del Concilio,” or at the end of the Second Vatican Council (in 1965)—a statement that is historically accurate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!