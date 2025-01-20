Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal acknowledges drug-cartel power

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi has acknowledged that drug cartels wield power over much of Mexico.

Responding to a claim that President Donald Trump had made—and repeated in his Inauguration address—the retired Archbishop of San Cristóbal de las Casas said:

It’s disturbing that a foreigner claims that organized crime rules our country. Even though our authorities maintain the opposite, there are facts that confirm that this is what is happening in some places and sectors.

