Chinese bishop ordained to new diocese

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Anthony Ji Weizhong has been ordained as bishop of the newly created Diocese of Luliang, in northern China.

Bishop Weizhong is the 11th bishop to be ordained in China in the six years since the Vatican reached a secret agreement with Beijing on the appointment of new bishops. Seventy Chinese dioceses still have no bishop.

