Pope welcomes Gaza ceasefire, prays for dialogue and reconciliation

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 19 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis thanked the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“In recent days, it was announced that the ceasefire in Gaza will come into effect today,” he said. “I express my gratitude to all the mediators. It is a good job, to mediate so that peace is made. Thank you to the mediators!”

“And I also thank all the parties involved in this important result,” he continued. “I hope that what has been agreed will be respected immediately by the parties, and that all the hostages may finally return home and embrace their loved ones. I pray a lot for them and for their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will reach the people of Gaza, who so urgently need it, even faster and in large quantities.”

The Pope added:

Both the Israelis and the Palestinians need clear signs of hope: I trust that the political authorities of both of them, with the help of the international community, may reach the right solution for the two States. May everyone be able to say: yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace. And let us pray for this: for dialogue, reconciliation and peace.

