Catholic World News

God responds to our ‘lack’ with superabundance: papal Angelus address

January 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on John 2:1-11, the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Francis said that “in this Gospel we can find two things: lack and superabundance.”

“In the banquet of our life—we might say—at times we realize that the wine is missing: that we lack the strength and many things,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his January 19 Angelus address. “It happens when the worries that plague us, the fears that assail us or the overwhelming forces of evil rob us of the taste for life, the exhilaration of joy and the flavor of hope.”

He continued:

Take note: in the face of this lack, when the Lord gives, He gives in superabundance. It seems to be a contradiction: the more that is lacking in us, the greater the Lord’s superabundance. Because the Lord wants to celebrate with us, in a feast without end.



Let us pray, then, to the Virgin Mary. May she, who is the “woman of the new wine,” intercede for us and, in this Jubilee year, help us to rediscover the joy of the encounter with Jesus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!