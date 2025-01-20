Catholic World News

Papal gratitude to Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the benefactors of the Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation for their financial support of the members of the Swiss Guard and their families.

“The cooperation between your Foundation and the Pontifical Swiss Guard is exemplary, because it demonstrates that no reality can proceed alone,” the Pope said during a January 18 audience. “We must all help each other and support each other, and this applies to you, to individual communities, but also to the Church as a whole.”

