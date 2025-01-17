Catholic World News

Retired bishop decries ‘vigilante approach’ to immigration

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio has cautioned against what he calls a “vigilante approach” to illegal immigration, denouncing the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations.

The retired Bishop of Brooklyn also criticized the Laken Riley Act, which calls for the immediate deportation of illegal immigrants charged with crimes He said the overall Trump plan is “a vigilante approach to a mythical problem that these people are hurting us.”

Bishop DiMarzio recalled the crackdown on illegal immigration in the 1970s, saying that it caused massive disruption of the community and unnecessary dangers. The bishop was once the executive director of the US bishops’ office for migration, later chaired the USCCB committee ono migration, and in 2000 was named to the Pontifical Council for Migrants.

