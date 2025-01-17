Catholic World News

Pope to Spanish seminarians: recognize signs of hope

January 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 17 with seminarians from Cordoba, Spain, and told them: “In the journey of life, we can identify hope as the signs that indicate the way to us.”

During the Jubilee Year of Hope, the Pope suggested three such signs: “the direction: toward heaven;” the “dangers on the way;” and “the areas of refreshment”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

