Jerusalem Patriarch sees ceasefire as necessary first step

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A ceasefire in Gaza is “the necessary turning point,” but lasting peace remains a distant goal, says the Latin Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem.

”This is only the first step,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa. “Peace will take much longer to achieve because the end of the war is not the end of the conflict.”

Nevertheless the cardinal welcomed the ceasefire, noting that it provides an opportunity for delivering much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the residents are now completely without resources and rely entirely on relief efforts.

Cardinal Pizzaballa also questioned why leaders of the opposing forces had taken so long to agree to a ceasefire, prolonging the fighting with its toll of death and destruction. He observed that “the agreement was more or less the same discussion that was had months ago.”

