UN agency leader meets with Pope, praises him for support of people in rural areas

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Alvaro Laro, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in a January 16 audience.

“What an honor to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican today,” the UN agency leader tweeted. “It is particularly special to be meeting His Holiness during the Jubilee 2025. His strong support of the world’s rural people is invaluable to IFAD.”

