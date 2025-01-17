Catholic World News

French basilica vandalized

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A French basilica has been vandalized twice in recent days. The Basilica of Our Lady of Good News, also known by its older name of St. Aubin’s, is located in Rennes, a city of 225,000 in Britanny, in northwestern France.

The vandal, or vandals, shattered a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes and overturned chairs. Later, a statue of the infant Jesus in an outdoor Nativity scene was beheaded.

