Cuban prisoner release a hopeful sign: Cardinal Parolin

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State said that Cuba’s decision to release over 500 prisoners at the start of the Jubilee Year is “a sign of great hope.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin added that the decision of US President Joe Biden to commute the death sentences of 37 convicted felons was a welcome response to the Jubilee. Regarding the Cuban prisoner release, he told a Vatican News interviews: “It is significant that Havana authorities linked this decision directly to Pope Francis’ appeal.” Cuba began releasing prisoners immediately after Biden announced he would change the American designation of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism.

