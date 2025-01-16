Catholic World News

Pope issues bonus to Vatican employees with large families

January 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has decided that lay Vatican employees with three or more children will receive a monthly bonus of €300, to be paid until the children are adults.

The Pope also has decided to lengthen the paid leave that employees are given when a child is born: from three days to five.

The allowances for children are a partial response to complaints from Vatican lay workers, who have said they are being asked to bear a disproportionate share of the Vatican’s cost-cutting efforts.

