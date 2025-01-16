Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops welcome ceasefire agreement

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land has issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“We hope that this ceasefire will mark an important end to the violence that has caused immeasurable suffering,” the bishops stated. “It is a necessary step to halt the destruction and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of countless families affected by the conflict.”

The bishops also urged “political leaders and the international community to develop a clear and just political vision for the post-war period. A future built on dignity, security and freedom for all peoples is a prerequisite for true and lasting peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

