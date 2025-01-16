Catholic World News

‘The moral purpose of the economy is to support the flourishing of families,’ bishops tell congressional leaders

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing that “the moral purpose of the economy is to support the flourishing of families,” the chairmen of five committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have weighed in on congressional negotiations on the federal budget.

In a January 13 letter to congressional committee leaders, the bishops offered suggestions under ten headings:

Protect human life and dignity

Care for the poor

Family formation and strengthening

Progressivity of the tax code

Adequate revenue for the sake of the common good

Avoid cuts to poverty programs to finance tax reform

Incentivize charitable giving and development

Support parental choice in education

Inclusion of immigrant and mixed-status families

Energy and environment

“We appreciate the competing priorities and difficult decisions you will have to contend with in the days ahead,” the bishops added. “We urge you to seek the common good, uplift those who are most vulnerable among us, and commit to authentic dialogue with one another.”

