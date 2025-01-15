Catholic World News

Papal plea for landslide victims in Myanmar

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on January 15, Pope Francis issued an appeal to the international community for aid to the victims of a catastrophic landslide in Myanmar.

