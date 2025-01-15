Catholic World News

See Christ in those in need, Pope urges Caritas

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 15 to officials of Caritas from Latin American and the Caribbean, who are engaged in a Vatican training course on “safeguarding,” Pope Francis evoked the Scriptural image of the angels who mark the foreheads of the righteous, and urged his audience “to put the sign of his blessed cross on the foreheads of all those who come to our Caritas, groaning and lamenting over so many injustices, even abominations, perpetrated against them.”

Helping these people in need, the Pope continued, Christians should “recognize in them their dignity as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

