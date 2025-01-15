Catholic World News

Vatican increases penalties for illegal entry

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Vatican City has quietly raised the penalties imposed on people who enter Vatican territory illegally.

Anyone who enters Vatican territory illegally is subject to criminal prosecution, with penalties now reaching as high as €25,000 (about $25,000), and prison sentences up to four years. These penalties could be increased if the illegal entry involves violence.

Anyone convicted for entering the Vatican illegally will subsequently be barred from legal entry for up to 15 years.

Although St. Peter’s Square and the Vatican Museums are open to visitors, other entries to the Vatican’s walled territory are closely guarded, with only authorized visitors allowed.

