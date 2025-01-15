Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic, Orthodox primates discuss ecumenical ties

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church met with his counterpart Metropolitan Epifaniy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU)on January 14, to discuss ecumenical cooperation.

The two Church leaders also discussed their own recent ecumenical initiatives. Metropolian Epifaniy had traveled to Rome for meetings with top Vatican officials; Archbishop Shevchuk— the leader of the largest Eastern Church in communion with Rome— was in Constantinople to speak with officials of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

